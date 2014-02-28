TCS Launches Research Center in Amsterdam

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a co-innovation and advanced research center in Amsterdam, saying it will offer a stage for clients and local startups to innovate and grow.

The center will create a unique tech ecosystem, bringing together startups, universities, and government agencies, in addition to the company’s customers in the region.

Designed to provide both physical and virtual space for researchers, the center will be staffed with design thinkers and other professionals, including marketing managers.

The tech hub will “serve as a hub for TCS teams to co-innovate with European customers, guiding them through the discovery, definition, refinement, and delivery phases of innovation,” stated the company in a press release.

The Indian IT services giant runs similar technology centers, known as TCS Pace Port, in New York and Tokyo, and planning to replicate them in Toronto in the months to come.

Across Europe, it operates in 19 countries, with its clients including the likes of Deutsche Bank, SAP, SML Holding NV, and ABB.

Europe is the major market for the Indian firm, with the region contributing one-third of its annual revenue of US$22 billion. Moreover, Europe was the only region that showed growth for the company in 2020.

Europeans are increasingly adopting new technologies on their way to automate their business functions, as the aging population leaves little options for businesses to overcome skill shortages.