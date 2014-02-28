Tec de Monterrey Gains Higher Slot on QS Graduate Employability Ranking

Tec de Monterrey, Mexico’s widely recognized technology school, has climbed 14 places to be ranked 26th on the latest QS World Graduate Employability ranking.

Considering the ranking, Tec de Monterrey is the best technical institute in all of Latin America, not just Mexico.

All the universities listed on the index are the hunting ground for tech industry employers looking for talent. In other words, those graduating from these tech schools are the most sought-after in the global IT services industry.

Unlike other universities in the region, Tec de Monterrey runs a ‘launch pad’, an initiative similar to startup acceleration programs, helping students learn job skills before emerging from the university.

Therefore, the report says, Tec de Monterrey is the best technology school when it comes to making its graduates employable.

The index is made up of 679 universities in 78 countries around the globe. At the top spot is the US-based MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). The ranking was made after evaluating opinions from as many as 75,000 employers around the globe.

“In such a changing world, we strive for our students to develop the competencies necessary to be successful people in all areas of their lives,” reported Mexican news outlets quoting David Garza, rector, and CEO of Tec, as saying.

Founded in 1943, Tec De Monterrey is the 15th university in the world with the highest number of billionaire alumni, according to the Times Higher Education, and the only university in Latin America to appear in the ranking.