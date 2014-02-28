Looking For Tech Workers, Amazon Expands to Canada

Online retailer Amazon is going to hire 1,800 people in Canada in a move apparently aimed at capitalizing on the easy availability of technology workers in the North American country.

Though the company is also looking for corporate workers, most of those it will recruit in Canada will be technology professionals, such as software engineers.

For technology firms, skilled workers are the capital. Thanks largely to its relaxed immigration policies, Canada’s tech workforce has been on the rise for the past seven years.

The North American country has launched several programs, such as Global Talent Stream and Temporary Foreign Worker Program, in order to attract skilled workers from around the world.

The programs have already been yielding high dividends. During the five years period from 2013 to 2019, more than 80,000 tech jobs were created in the Toronto-Waterloo corridor alone, according to Canada Immigration News.

Rated as the second-best employer, Amazon provides employees with access to education as well as skills training. Its training programs help employees widen their chances of winning higher-paying jobs within the company and beyond.