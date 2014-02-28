Nearshore Americas
Teleperformance
News Briefs

Teleperformance and Accenture to Pay Vaccination Cost for their Filipino Staff

Narayan Ammachchi
10 hours ago
Teleperformance and Accenture have reportedly agreed to provide vaccination to their Filipino employees against COVID-19 for free.

The news comes three months after BPO providers Concentrix and VXI Global made a similar announcement.

Not just in the Philippines, Teleperformance says it would pay the cost of vaccination for all its 330,000 staff around the world, including Latin America and the Caribbean.

“…The vaccine brings hope for everyone across the globe and we are committed to giving free access to this for all our employees,” stated Teleperformance Chief Executive Officer for the US, Canada, and the Philippines, Mike Lytle, according to ABS/CBN News.

Accenture employs 55,000 people in the Philippines, while Teleperformance has 45,000 staff.

Both firms, which run dozens of call centers in the country, have made it clear that they will not make vaccination mandatory for all their employees.

Accenture has also decided to provide a bonus to its Filipino staff. The bonus will amount to one week’s base pay.

The Philippines is hoping to vaccinate 70 million of its more than 100 million populations this year. The Southeast Asian country has not developed any vaccines on its own but has sealed deals with British pharma giant AstraZeneca and the United States’ Moderna for vaccines.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

Topics