Teleperformance to Hire 10,000 Work-at-Home Agents in Colombia

French BPO giant Teleperformance is reportedly set to hire 10,000 home-based agents for its call center operations in Colombia.

“All the new employees will work from their home” stated Andrés Bernal, CEO of Teleperformance for Colombia, Guyana, and Peru, according to Spanish media outlet El Tiempo

The agents will provide customer service as well as sales and technical support to the company’s clients around the globe.

The call center firm makes it clear that it would only hire bilinguals or those who can speak in English or Portuguese in addition to Spanish.

To identify so many bilinguals, Teleperformance has forged alliances with various organizations in the country, including the Ministry of Labor, ProColombia, Invest Pacific, and ProBarranquilla.

The Public Employment Service, an agency under the Ministry of Labor, has claimed that it has the profile of more than 13,000 bilingual job-seekers in the country and that it could assist the BPO in hiring such talent.

The news confirms that Teleperformance is bent on making the most of the remote-working model, which gained huge significance following the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a recent call with investors, the company’s executives said they had deployed a cloud-based solution called ‘Cloud Campus’ for transitioning its staff to a work-from-home environment.

As of the end of June, around 80% of the company’s employees (about 220,000 people) were working from home, compared to fewer than 10,000 before the health crisis, according to the company’s recent statement.

The call center provider is hiring home-based agents even in the United States, where labor costs are higher than emerging economies.

It seems the new working model is bearing fruit for the company as its revenue jumped 5% in the first half of this year.