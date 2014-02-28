Thanks to COVID, RPA Adoption is Projected to Double in 2021

More business functions will be automated this year, as a new CIO survey shows entrepreneurs gearing up to use twice as many bots as they used at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

In the survey, conducted by Enterprise Technology Research on behalf of Automation Anywhere, 57% of respondents said they are set to invest more in RPA (robotic process automation) and intelligent automation to increase employee productivity and improve the customer experience.

More than half (63%) of organizations surveyed are either already deploying RPA or actively scaling, while 27% are actively evaluating automation. “Those already using RPA are implementing it broadly across several business units as opposed to focusing on a single department,” the report added.

Considering the report, almost every major organization has between 9.9% and 14.1% of its employees using bots.

On average, they deployed 50 bots each, with those that are “actively scaling” averaging 67 bots. Yet, even those organizations most aggressively deploying RPA have not managed to get more than 20% of employees to use bots within a particular department.

“The ETR survey and our own customer analysis uncovered barriers to RPA adoption, such as IT infrastructure requirements and limited expertise. This is why customers are turning to the cloud for answers,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere.

“Fueled by the global pandemic, the cloud has become the platform of choice for RPA deployments, lessening the burden on IT resources and providing better security, reliability, and a lower TCO than on-premise solutions.”