Nearshore Americas
unicorn Latin America
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

With 23 Unicorns, Startups in Latin America Hog Global Limelight

Narayan Ammachchi
2 hours ago
Add comment

The number of startup unicorns, young enterprises with more than US$1 billion in valuation, is growing like never before in Latin America, with the fintech sector winning the lion’s share of the venture capital pouring in from around the world.

Today, there are at least 23 unicorns in the region, according to data released by Crunchbase. “Collectively, they’ve raised over $15 billion,” stated the San Francisco, Calif-based business information services provider.

The financial technology sector accounted for more than 40% of venture capital in 2020, with e-commerce and transportation services providers being the other large winners of foreign funds.

Brazil’s fastest-growing fintech firm Nubank created a record of sorts this year by raising US$750 million in a single fundraising round. Colombia’s delivery app Rappi and Brazil’s food delivery platform iFood raised money almost at a similar rate.

Payment solutions vendors EBANX and Neon are also growing at a rapid pace. Cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin also became a unicorn after receiving $200 million in investment from Softbank.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Among the startups making headlines in recent days include QuitoAndar, a web-based real estate broker, which raised $300 million, and Chile’s alternative protein producer NotCo, which landed $235 million.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Ibex Honduras

Ibex Arrives in Honduras, With Plans to Hire 2,000 Agents

Outsourced customer services provider Ibex Global has begun constructing a contact center in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, with plans to hire 2,000 people in the Central American country over the next two yearsRead more

Nearshore Forum

Hybrid Model Risks
Linda Tuck Chapman, CEO at Third Party Risk Institute, explains the risks that the return to office could expose.

Topics