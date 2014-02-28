Uruguay Enacts a Law to Regulate Remote-working

Uruguay has enacted a law to regulate remote-working, as the number of people teleworking multiply amid travel restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law requires employers to bankroll all expenses their workers will have when working from home, including computer equipment.

Unlike Mexico and Peru, Uruguay has not insisted companies bear the cost of electricity and internet used by their employees. However, it makes it clear that teleworking arrangements are voluntary, both for employers and employees.

Interestingly, the law includes the right to disconnect, giving employees the right to switch off from work outside of normal work hours.

In addition, employees can also ask for flexible working hours. The law also allows employers to persuade their workers to work overtime.

“Both the employee and employer have the right to modify working hours, but they need to have a written agreement,” clarify local media outlets citing lawmakers.

Even though they work from home, employers must shoulder the responsibility if their employees meet with an accident and fall ill while working.

In the country of 3.5 million people, more than 100,000 are working remotely, according to the data released by the government.

During the debate, many legislators expressed concern about the legislation, saying that it “makes the working day too flexible.”