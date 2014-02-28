Nearshore Americas
cash vaccines immigrants
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

U.S. Seeks to Reduce Migration with Vaccine, Cash Gifts to Central America

Narayan Ammachchi
4 hours ago
Add comment

The White House is reportedly considering providing cash as well as COVID vaccines to Central American governments as part of a broader plan aimed at preventing their citizens from migrating to the United States.

Countries in the Northern triangle region  — Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador — may receive the cash, reported Reuters citing Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s southern border coordinator.

Everyday, thousands of people from Central America try to illegally enter the U.S. through the country’s border with Mexico. Stemming the flow of these illegal immigrants has long been a focus for U.S. administrations.

The U.S. border patrol agents arrested as many as 168,000 people in the month of March alone.

Extreme poverty and gang violence are the major factors behind the immigration while the Covid-19 pandemic is a new addition to the series of problems the Central Americans are trying to deal with.

Analysts argue that the cash transfer program is not sustainable, agreeing that donating vaccines may help reduce the flow of immigrants for the time being.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

President Joe Biden has already sought approval for US$4 billion in development aid to Central America. However, the U.S. Congress has not approved the fund yet.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

data management

Leveraging Data Remains a Challenge for Businesses: MIT

Every business owner agrees that data is the new oil, yet few have been successful in leveraging the data they have stored, says a study carried out by MIT Technology Review and Databricks. That’s largely becauseRead more

Uipath Cloud Elements

UiPath Acquires Cloud Elements for API Integrations

Robotic process automation (RPA) services provider UiPath has acquired API integration platform vendor Cloud Elements, adding more than 200 integrations to its portfolio. The acquisition, UiPath says, will enable it toRead more

Topics