News Briefs

US May Open Up Land Borders with Mexico and Canada in May: Report

Narayan Ammachchi
15 hours ago
The White House officials are hopeful that the U.S. would be able to open up its land borders with Mexico and Canada in May, as the massive vaccination program is bringing coronavirus under control.

The Joe Biden administration is also considering reopening inbound international travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and Brazil, reported CNBC, citing unnamed sources.

The US banned its citizens from carrying out non-essential travel to the neighboring countries at the height of the pandemic. The current ban on land crossings is set to expire on April 21.

Today, international travelers need to get negative COVID test results before boarding a flight to the US, but there are no similar requirements for land border crossings.

The White House is currently focusing on containing the virus but is certain that the delay in easing travel restrictions would hamper economic growth.

Analysts say the government may agree to allow inbound travelers who are already vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19.

Canada appears to not be comfortable with opening its borders until vaccines are widely available. A report from Reuters says the government has re-imposed COVID testing requirements for Canadians returning to land-crossings.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

