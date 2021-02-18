Nearshore Americas
Russia Sputnik
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

US Influence in Doubt as Russia Wins LatAm Heart with Sputnik Vaccine

Narayan Ammachchi
9 hours ago
Add comment

As more and more countries in Latin America place orders for the Sputnik V vaccine made in Russia, questions are being raised over whether the snub is a sign of the United States’ waning influence in the region.

The rising role of Russia, combined with China’s increased investment, may soon change the geopolitical order in the region, according to CNN.

As many as six countries in the region – Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, and Venezuela –  have already placed orders for the Russian vaccine, with several more launching negotiations with Moscow.

Colombia, which often criticized Russia, and President Vladimir Putin in particular, is now pleading with Russia to deliver its vaccine.

Sputnik was in fact the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by a government in the world. Initially, everyone doubted its efficacy. But everything changed dramatically earlier this month when the British medical journal, The Lancet, published a positive review of the vaccine.

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has also delivered vaccines to most of the countries across Latin America, but its vaccine is expensive and difficult to store. More than anything else, Pfizer cannot meet the needs of the region.

One dose of Sputnik costs just $10, roughly half the price of the Pfizer vaccine, which costs $19.50. In addition, it can be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8°C.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Latin America has historically been an ally of Washington, but, with the pandemic wreaking havoc, governments in the region are pushing ideals to the side. Argentina has already placed an order for up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine, with other countries following suit.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Boeing outsource

Boeing Outsources IT Works to Dell, Eliminating 600 Jobs

Boeing has decided to outsource a significant portion of its IT functions to Dell in a bid to clean up the balance sheet, as the COVID-19 pandemic brings the aviation industry to its knees. The move will eliminate asRead more

EY Partners Digital

EY Purchases Sao Paulo-Based IT Ffirm Partners Digital

Business advisory firm Ernst & Young (EY) has acquired Brazilian IT services provider Partners Digital in an apparent bid to strengthen its consulting role in the customer experience segment. Partners Digital wasRead more

India salary

Tech Salaries in India Set to Go Up: Survey

IT services providers in India are set to raise salaries for their employees this year; BPOs too would increase pay, but not as much as their IT peers, according to a study by advisory firm Willis Towers Watson. In theRead more

Topics