US Software Firm Autodesk Arrives in Costa Rica

San Francisco Bay Area-based software company Autodesk, Inc. has announced plans to open an office in Costa Rica in order to cope with the growing demand for its software in Latin America.

The company will not hire any software engineers, meaning the Costa Rican center will not involve in developing software for the firm.

“The Costa Rica team will largely be comprised of inside sales professionals. Longer-term, the office is part of a strategy to centralize sales resources to better engage customers in small and mid-size business segments,” stated the Silicon Valley firm in a press release.

Autodesk makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries.

“Establishing a presence in Costa Rica is in line with our optimistic view of Latin America. We see great potential and new possibilities for the region and are eager to tap into the incredible talent pool in San Jose,” said Morgan Kirkland, Senior Director in Autodesk’s Americas sales organization.

In its statement, the company made it clear that it will consider employment for all qualified applicants “regardless of their criminal history”.

“The belief in new possibilities is fundamental to who Autodesk is. Our software empowers innovators to design and make a more thriving future,” said Roberto Mikse, the company’s Regional Director.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Autodesk is primarily known for its flagship software, AutoCAD, which is used by architects, engineers, and structural designers to design, draft, and model buildings and other structures. Among its clients include American electric car maker Tesla.