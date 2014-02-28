UST Acquires Abhra Inc’s ServiceNow Business

UST, formerly known as UST Global, has acquired the ServiceNow business of US-based IT automation firm Abhra Inc in an apparent bid to grab a larger slice of the cloud computing market in North America.

Montana-based Abhra runs three delivery centers in the US, but it is not clear as to who are clients. Its SaaS platforms are said to be designed to help businesses see higher returns on their cloud investments.

As part of the deal, Abhra’s CEO Kailash Attal will join UST, where he will head the company’s SaaS practices, including ServiceNow and Workday offerings.

“With the acquisition of ServiceNow practice of Abhra, Inc., we are extending our industry-leading capabilities that empower organizations to streamline their operations and improve collaboration with clear visibility,” said Sunil Kanchi, chief investment officer at UST.

Analysts say Abhra’s technology solutions strengthen UST’s SaaS and automation platforms, enabling it to operate its clients’ home-grown platforms with ease.

UST and Abhra have been partners since 2016. Over the last four years, Abhra has delivered ServiceNow solutions to more than 20 UST customers.

This is UST’s 12th acquisition in the past three years, with its previous acquisitions including ComplyUSA, SCM Accelerators, and Aprexo, Sevitech Systems.

California-based UST has offices in LatAm cities of Bogota, Lima, and Santiago as well. It runs 35 delivery centers in around 25 countries around the world, but more than 60% of its employees are based out of India.

The company reported over US$1 billion in annual revenue for 2019.