Valenta Arrives in Port of Spain to Provide BPO Services

Australian BPO firm Valenta has expanded its footprints to Trinidad & Tobago by installing an office at the Incubation Hub in Port of Spain.

The BPO provider, which recently moved its headquarters to Toronto, Canada, will soon launch its Caribbean operations with around 100 employees.

Owned by the Trinidad & Tobago International Financial Center (TTIFC), the Incubation Hub offers temporary space for foreign firms wanting to set up and expand operations on the island.

The lease period lasts for 18 months, meaning Valenta will have to move to an office of its own before the agreement expires.

“Trinidad & Tobago has several advantages such as a strong infrastructure, proper skillsets of the employees and ideal time zone for our clients in North America, […] making it a good option for us to service our clients better.” stated the company’s Co-founder, Jayesh Kasim in a press release.

Valenta was founded in the Australian city of Brisbane in 2014. It looks more like a franchisor than a BPO operator. It has a string of delivery centers across the world, with most of them run by its franchisees.

It offers tech solutions for businesses to streamline their operations, in addition to human resources (staff) and digital marketing services.