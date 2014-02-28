Valuelabs Arrives in Costa Rica to Capitalize on Nearshore Advantages

Outsourced product development services provider Valuelabs has expanded its operations to Latin America with the launch of a delivery center in the Costa Rican city of San Jose.

Duluth, GA-based company has not disclosed as to how many people it would employ in the central American country.

“Software makers need to interact with their clients more often than other IT service providers. Costa Rica is the right choice, because the central American country has timezone alignment with the United States,” stated an IT industry analyst in the Indian city of Hyderabad, where Valuelabs was founded in 1997.

However, the software developer has only two delivery centers in India, with most of its offices located in the United States. As of November 2019, the company had employed 5,500 employees and 150 clients.

These days, Valuelabs is increasingly focusing on data management and analytics services.

Earlier in February this year, it acquired an India-based business consulting firm called Indi Design, expanding its offerings to product design.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Analysts say Valuelabs may further widen its LatAm footprint, pointing to the fact Indi Design has an office in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.