Nearshore Americas
Viasat
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Viasat to Offer Satellite Broadband Service in Latin America

Narayan Ammachchi
5 hours ago
Add comment

Satellite internet firm Viasat has decided to offer broadband access in Latin America, particularly in areas where telecom operators have little or no presence.

The American communications company has teamed up with Peru’s Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) and Central American Bottling Corp, which will take up the task of building the necessary infrastructure for the service, according to Reuters.

The news came barely four months after Elon Musk-owned firm Starlink announced that it would offer satellite internet connections in Chile.

Telecom operators normally avoid offering broadband services in hilly and remote areas with fewer populations because of the fear of incurring a loss.

In addition, satellite broadband is a bit expensive compared to fiber optic cables.

In an interview with the news agency, Rick Baldridge, Viasat’s CEO, said his company can dramatically bring down the cost of internet service.

However, it is not clear how much money the companies will invest. People living in the remote countryside will have to purchase satellite dishes to gain access to the web.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Viasat will immediately start offering broadband service in Guatemala and the Caribbean country of Jamaica but will expand the coverage to other markets in Central America months later.

The US-based firm is likely to add a new satellite to its fleet as the current infrastructure is not enough to cover the entire region, Reuters added.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

working home

Over 50% Latin American Professionals Working From Home

More than 50% of Latin Americans could still be working from home despite the easing of travel restrictions in most of the countries across the region, according to the Grupo de Diarios América (GDA). In a survey ofRead more

Simtlix Intive

Intive Acquires Argentinean Rival Simtlix

European IT services firm Intive has acquired Argentina’s digital transformation services provider Simtlix, gaining a wider foothold in the nearshore market. With around 350 IT professionals, Simtlix providesRead more

Nearshore Forum

Nearshore's Real Estate Reality
Cushman & Wakefield's José González tells us about the real estate trends to come in the New Year.

Topics