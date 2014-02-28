Viasat to Offer Satellite Broadband Service in Latin America

Satellite internet firm Viasat has decided to offer broadband access in Latin America, particularly in areas where telecom operators have little or no presence.

The American communications company has teamed up with Peru’s Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) and Central American Bottling Corp, which will take up the task of building the necessary infrastructure for the service, according to Reuters.

The news came barely four months after Elon Musk-owned firm Starlink announced that it would offer satellite internet connections in Chile.

Telecom operators normally avoid offering broadband services in hilly and remote areas with fewer populations because of the fear of incurring a loss.

In addition, satellite broadband is a bit expensive compared to fiber optic cables.

In an interview with the news agency, Rick Baldridge, Viasat’s CEO, said his company can dramatically bring down the cost of internet service.

However, it is not clear how much money the companies will invest. People living in the remote countryside will have to purchase satellite dishes to gain access to the web.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Viasat will immediately start offering broadband service in Guatemala and the Caribbean country of Jamaica but will expand the coverage to other markets in Central America months later.

The US-based firm is likely to add a new satellite to its fleet as the current infrastructure is not enough to cover the entire region, Reuters added.