Webinar: Offering “New Customer Experience” Services with Atento

Nearshore Americas is organizing a webinar next month exploring how the contact center services industry transformed amid the Covid-19 pandemic and how you can adopt the newer ways of customer services.

The event, scheduled for 13 July, 2 PM EDT, asks whether we are nearing the death of the traditional call center, and seeks to answer several key questions including how the role of serving customers is going in a completely new direction and what client organizations are doing to make the “new CX” central to their mission.

Special guest speakers include David McAbee, Commercial Director for US and Nearshore at Atento, DJ Oreb, President, Managed Mobility Services Division, DMI, and Cathy Jooste, Chief Commercial Officer at Atento.

The industry experts will help identify the core pillars of the new era of customer experience (CX), explaining how to apply new tools to be successful.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, many BPOs have moved their agents to remote locations, while a few have continued to manage with on-site employees.

The debate will also touch upon how to balance staffing between work-from-home and in-office delivery. In addition, experts will share their experience in managing remote teams through virtual hubs.

The other topics of discussion include “intelligent automation and robotic process automation (RPA)” as well as next-generation services.

Join us to gain industry-leading insight on new ways of customer services. To register for free for the webinar, click here.