WPP Acquires Brazil’s DTI Digital

British digital services giant WPP Plc has acquired Brazilian software engineering firm DTI Digital, gaining wider access to dozens of deep-pocketed clients in the South American country.

Based in Belo Horizonte, DTI was founded in 2009, and local reports say the company is specialized in digital transformation services and has employed around 800 people.

WPP says the acquisition will strengthen its ad tech and systems integration capabilities, besides expanding its presence in Latin America’s largest economy.

DTI develops a variety of cutting-edge IT products, including back-office support systems, consumer-facing applications, and e-commerce platforms, in addition to customer service interfaces.

The British form has not disclosed what price it paid for the acquisition. Analysts say the Brazilian firm’s deep-pocketed clients were the main draw for the acquisition. DTI clients include Vale, Localiza, MRV, FCA, Gerdau, Serasa Experian, Hermes Pardini, Pottencial, BS2, Ânima, and Bayer.

The British advertising firm said the acquisition is in line with its objective of expanding “presence in the faster-growing areas of experience, commerce, and technology.”

“Our clients are looking for fully integrated solutions that combine creativity with cutting-edge technology to help them adapt and respond to the rapidly shifting business environment,” stated Mark Read, CEO of WPP, in a press release.