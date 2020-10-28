How the Pandemic Will Shape the Future of Nearshore

The Post-Covid Economy

The paper by Dingel and Neiman, which Baldwin says is already becoming “famous” for its detailed assessment of the size of the shift to remote work, assessed the ability to work-from-home (WFH) based on the United States’ Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) System.

“Our research used 2018 SOC codes – the previous editions were promulgated in 2010 and 2000,” says Dingel. “The SOC codes are updated somewhat regularly, and I believe that we’re a few years away from the next intended revision.”

This emphasis potentially limits visibility into new jobs that might be created as a result of digital transformation, and the fact that the post-pandemic economy may accelerate the move to automation. Automation itself can make it easier to trade services, while maintaining a personal touch.

“In principle, you could be a couple of time zones away while writing software, giving a presentation, or pitching a client for a US business,” says Dingel. “In practice, I expect many businesses hope to implement a flexible approach.”

That flexible approach will result in many companies testing the waters, looking for new ways to gain competitive advantage. There may be a redefinition of specialized tasks in highly-regulated sectors like health, financial and legal services. But to keep up – or even to stay in the game – Nearshore providers will be challenged as never before.