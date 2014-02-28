Ascenty Launches Latin America’s Largest Data Center in Brazil

Ascenty has unveiled Latin America’s largest data center in Vinhedo, a tiny Brazilian city in the state of Sao Paulo.

Upon activating the facility, the company officials have vowed that they would build three similar large facilities in the region. The 46,000 square feet facility adds 70 MW to Ascenty’s global network of data centers.

The 70MW is enough to power 30,000 houses throughout the year, stated the company in a press release.

“This is the largest data center in Latin America in terms of energy capacity and built area,” stated Marcos Siqueira, Ascenty’s vice president of operations. “It is important to highlight that on this same campus we still plan to build another three large data centers.”

Ascenty currently has 17 data centers across Latin America, with a majority of them located in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.

The company has five more data centers under construction, all of which are likely to be activated by the end of 2021.

The Vinhedo data center became “the largest” server space in the region after Ascenty expanded its size by investing US$150 million.

“The growth of advanced technologies, such as software-defined data centers, the internet of things (IoT) and disaster recovery are feeding the demand for new data centers in Latin America,” according to Reportthinker.com