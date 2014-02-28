Chile’s Imagemaker Expands Operations to Costa Rica

Chilean digital agency Imagemaker has expanded operations to Costa Rica, with plans to hire 20 software engineers.

Imagemaker, which offers Agile-team-as-a-service, says its Costa Rican employees can either work from home or WeWork facilities in the country.

Felipe Balma, Imagemaker’s regional manager, lauded Costa Rica’s investment in technology education, predicting that the Central American country may soon see its talent pool expand.

“Our human talent and skill always stand out as one of the decisive factors for top companies in the industry. Talent availability in digital technologies advances to annual growth of 17%,” said Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of CINDE, citing the National Employment Survey.

Costa Rica has more than 60 universities, which are continuously updating their curricula in accordance with the need of the industry, Sequeira added.

Founded in 1999, Imagemaker serves a range of industries, including the financial, banking, retail, and telecommunications, with the US customers accounting for a bulk of its revenue.

Imagemaker began operations as a digital marketing agency. In 2004, it was merged with a company called Dcode. It grew into a full-fledged software developer in 2017 when Lionel Olavarría assumed the role of CEO.