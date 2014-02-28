Nearshore Americas
colombia brand ambassadors
News Briefs

Colombia Names Digital Executives as Country Brand Ambassadors

Narayan Ammachchi
5 hours ago
Colombia has named five digital industry executives as country brand ambassadors, as the Andean nation launches an all-out effort to draw foreign investment into its technology sector.

The brand ambassadors are David Velez, Founder and CEO of Nubank, Laura Gaviria, Director of Strategic Alliances and Initiatives for Softbank, Juan David Aristizábal, co-founder of ProTalento, Sebastián Hernández, co-founder and CEO of Superfüds and Felipe Chávez, co-founder and CEO of Kiwibot.

Appointing digital executives as brand ambassadors is part of a broader plan aimed at highlighting the country’s innovation and the availability of a digital talent pool, say analysts.

These ambassadors will not only drum up investment, but they will also take part in mentoring and training new entrepreneurs, according to the country’s investment promotion agency ProColombia.

They will help entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into action and access financial resources, say local news outlets. The ambassadors will also serve as guides for innovative companies planning to expand operations overseas.

Until last year, the investment promotion agency recommended appointing singers and athletes as ambassadors. These days the agency appears to be paying more attention to promoting its digital services industry.

