Nearshore Americas
EU Rosario Murillo
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

EU Imposes Sanctions on the First Lady of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo

Narayan Ammachchi
4 hours ago
Add comment

The European Union has prohibited the Vice President and First Lady of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, from traveling to Europe, in addition to calling for a freezing of their assets in its member countries.

The sanction comes in response to President Daniel Ortega’s continued detention of opposition figures.

Murillo is reportedly as powerful as President Daniel Ortega in the government, as she has a say on all administrative decisions.

The EU has also imposed sanctions on eight other senior government officials, including a younger member of Ortega’s family.

More than a dozen senior politicians have been detained in Nicaragua, particularly those wanting to run for president in the elections scheduled for November this year.

As many as six presidential hopefuls have been detained, including Miguel Mora, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Cristiana Chamorro, and daughter of ex-President Violeta Chamorro.

Ortega argues that the detained politicians had plotted a coup to overthrow his regime and that they were backed by what he calls “imperial powers”.

The EU has made it clear that its sanctions will not hurt the Nicaraguan economy or any ordinary citizen in the country.

The EU has also urged private firms in its territory not to have any relationship with any business organizations run by these Nicaraguan officials.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

The United States has also imposed similar sanctions on the ruling dynasty, accusing it of undermining democracy and violating human rights.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

cuba internet

US Explores Ways to Give Internet Access to Cubans

The United States is reportedly exploring ways to provide internet access to Cubans, as the communist regime on the island cracks down hard on protesters demanding civil liberty. Media reports say the government isRead more

Nearshore Forum

Building CX Post-Covid
Brad Cleveland, customer experience expert and author, explains why CX is more important than ever in the post-Covid-19 landscape.

Topics