Nearshore Americas
Jamaica BPO
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Jamaican Lobby Group Sees BPO Contracts Ballooning

Narayan Ammachchi
3 hours ago
Add comment

Jamaica’s outsourcing lobby group has stated that foreign BPO firms operating on the island were set to carry out contracts worth more than US$70 million and could create additional 7,000 jobs in the months to come.

“A majority of BPO providers are seeing new projects coming their way or have new projects in the pipeline,” stated Gloria Henry, president of the Global Services Association of Jamaica, citing a survey conducted earlier in March this year.

The new projects, Henry estimated, could increase the number of BPO jobs created in the country from the current 43,000 to 50,000.

“Despite the pandemic, Jamaica is still the nearshore destination of choice for outsourcers,” Henry told reporters on the sidelines of Outsource2Jamaica 2021 virtual Conference, according to the Jamaica Observer.

An international financial institution is currently in discussion with the government to set up BPO operations in Jamaica, Henry disclosed without naming the firm.

Meanwhile, Diane Edwards, president of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), said her organization is dedicating more time to attracting foreign outsourcing firms “leaving the Philippines and India.”

Citing an anonymous study, Edwards said as many as 50,000 BPO jobs would be shifted to the US nearshore in the post-pandemic era.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

“They say that post-COVID, because of the shortening of supply chains and everyone wanting to be closer to the US, what they call nearshore; certainly 50,000 jobs, and some people say more, out of that Asian area coming to the nearshore.”

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

tech Mahindra Brainscale

Tech Mahindra Acquires US Cloud Consultant Brainscale

Indian IT major Tech Mahindra has acquired US-based cloud consulting firm Brainscale Inc in an apparent move aimed at capitalizing on the demand for cloud application development services. Princeton, New Jersey-basedRead more

Cuba vaccine abdala

Cuba Launches its Own Vaccine Called Abdala

Cuba has claimed to have developed its own vaccine against Covid-19. Named Abdala, the vaccine has shown tremendous efficacy in combating coronavirus. Considering the clinical data disclosed on Monday, the vaccine isRead more

Topics