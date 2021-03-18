Nearshore Americas
TCS Ohio
News Briefs

TCS Invests $518 Million in Teaching IT Skills in Ohio

Narayan Ammachchi
10 mins ago
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has set aside US$518 million to create a large pool of tech talent in the US state of Ohio, where the Indian IT services giant hopes to hire 800 employees by the end of 2022.

The program focuses on design thinking, problem-solving and career readiness, stated the Mumbai-based firm in a press release.

TCS’ skill training in Ohio dates back to 2009, with its local employees also among its beneficiaries.

Senator Rob Portman has said that the skill development program will offer a stage for innovators to excel, in addition to helping local teachers develop a “truly 21st century” educational curriculum.

Science and Technology (STEM) education has long been in crisis in the United States. In Ohio alone, more than 21,000 IT positions are vacant, according to Code.org.

While 42% of all public high schools tech technology in the state, there were only 1,584 graduates in computer science in 2018.

TCS operates through 30 locations across the United States. Since 2017, the IT consultant has hired 1,337 employees in Ohio alone. Furthermore, it hired 244 students from local universities for its offices elsewhere in the country.

TCS claims that its “Ignite My Future in School” program alone has empowered 1 million students and nearly 20,000 teachers in the U.S. so far.

“The kind of STEM education TCS provides is essential for ensuring our students get the skills to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Portman added.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

