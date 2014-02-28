TLC Associates Expands in Dominican Republic With its Third Contact Center

American BPO provider TLC Associates has launched its third contact center in the Dominican Republic, announcing plans to bring 300 jobs to the island.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company says it is looking to hire 300 customer experience representatives and support staff by the end of 2021.

The newest site is located in the capital city, Santo Domingo, marking the second site for the company in the metropolitan area. The third site is located in Santiago.

“We have been able to perform exceptionally well in the Dominican Republic for more than three years. The talent we have been able to both recruit and retain in this region is phenomenal,” says TLC’s founder, Thomas Cardella.

The expansion comes two months after the firm announced two more US-based locations. In May, it opened its second site in El Paso, Texas.

In an interview with El Paso Times, Cardella stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has been stoking demand for customer services. “We are growing significantly. From 2019 to 2020, we almost doubled in size,” Cardella claimed.

With the addition of this site, TLC Associates now operates 11 centers in the US, 3 in the Dominican Republic, 1 in India, and 1 in the Philippines.