Alisys Arrives in Colombia to Support Cryptocurrency Project

Spanish blockchain and robotic technology developer Alisys has arrived in Colombia in an apparent move to capitalize on the growing demand for cryptocurrencies and digital payment services in Latin America.

Colombia is its “first point of entry” and the company will expand its operations throughout the region, reported Spanish news portal El Economista, citing company officials.

“Besides having idiomatic and cultural similarities, Colombia has a larger potential for generating demand for social robotics and customer service. It has a very well prepared and warm human capital, which is of high importance for us,” says Javier Martín, Director of International Business Development at Alisys.

Alisys is part of Alastria Blockchain network in Spain, whose LatAm clients include Banco de Bogota, Buffalo Wings, Televida, Oriflame, Universidad Católica San Pablo, among others.

Alisys is the third technology firm with expertise in blockchain to expand operations to Colombia after the Andean country began testing cryptocurrency transactions in September this year.

Earlier this month, fintech firm Ikenga and cryptocurrency exchange Binance set up shop in the country. Binance is talking about training more than 350,000 Colombians in blockchain and cryptocurrencies.