Wipro Acquires Eximius Design for an Entry into Semiconductor Sector

Indian IT services firm Wipro has acquired Silicon Valley-based engineering services provider Eximius Design for US$80 million, gaining a tiny foothold in the lucrative semiconductor industry.

San Jose, Calif-based Eximius has 1,100 employees and reported US$35 million in revenue for 2019.

According to Wipro, Eximius’ expertise ranges from cloud and 5G to artificial intelligence (AI). Founded by an Indian immigrant in 2013, Eximius is a familiar name in the semiconductor sector, with most of the global chipmakers being its clients.

Wipro says the acquisition will help it explore opportunities in new market segments, in addition to beefing up its repository of new technology solutions.

“Our customers, employees, and the entire semiconductor ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Eximius and Wipro’s combined portfolio of offerings,” said Jay Avula, CEO, Eximius Design. “Clients will gain access to Wipro’s global scale and offerings, along with Eximius’ innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption of ASIC, FPGA, systems, and software engineering initiatives.”

Avula, an engineering graduate from India, founded Eximius after serving as a technology officer for many semiconductor makers such as Broadcom.

“Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence ….. to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers,” stated Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President at Wipro.