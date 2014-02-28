Alorica set to Launch a Call Center in Cali, Colombia

Global BPO and call center services firm Alorica is reportedly set to establish a delivery center in the Colombian city of Cali.

The news put out by Invest Pacific, a Colombian investment promotion agency, could be part of the company’s August announcement that it would add more than 30,000 employees to payroll around the globe.

“We have seen a significant boom in BPO and IT & software operations, which require people with bilingual skills,” stated Alejandro Ossa, Executive Director of the agency, adding that Alorica would soon launch a delivery center in Cali.

To begin with, Alorica will hire 500 call center agents but will expand the headcount to in excess of 2,000 in the years to come, according to Invest Pacific.

Earlier in August, Alorica announced that it would add 33,000 people to its payroll as it had added 20 new companies to its roster of clients in the first half of this year. “To accommodate for this growth, Alorica is looking for fresh talent to join its team,” stated Irvine, Calif-based company.

“While our communities are dealing with this widespread health and economic crisis, we’re pleased to be able to offer jobs to thousands who are hoping to earn a living safely at one of our contact centers or working from home,” stated Greg Haller, Chief Operating Officer at Alorica.