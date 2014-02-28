Nearshore Americas
Colombia investment
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Hundreds of Firms Expected in Bogota for Investment Summit

Narayan Ammachchi
3 hours ago
Add comment

More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in Colombia’s investment summit scheduled to take place in Bogota later this month, ProColombia has announced.

The event, designed to attract foreign investment, will run for six days starting from October 20. It will be a hybrid event, meaning business representatives can participate both online and offline.

The summit will showcase the advantages and opportunities that the Andean country offers to foreign companies.

“Since August 2018 and up to August of 2021, ProColombia has supported the arrival of 598 investment projects worth around US$25.4 billion, which have resulted in over 265,000 new jobs,” the country’s investment promotion agency has claimed.

More than 300 companies from around the world will take part in the event, with President Ivan Duque agreeing to participate as keynote speaker.

The Andean country has as many as 17 free trade agreements with 65 countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Home to around 50 million people, Colombia is seeing a significant surge in foreign investment, particularly in its digital services industry in recent years.

At the event, the organizers are hoping to present 140 investment projects in sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

ResultsCX

PE Firm Chryscapital Takes Control of ResultsCX

Customer experience services provider ResultsCX has been acquired by India-based private equity firm Chryscapital. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ResultsCX is known for its AI-driven customer support, but it also hasRead more

Costa Rica Vaccine

Costa Rica Makes Vaccine Mandatory for State Workers

Costa Rica has announced a coronavirus vaccine mandate, requiring all its state workers to get vaccinated quickly. The government has also urged private sector employers to replicate similar actions, emphasizing thatRead more

vaccine latin america

Latin America to Manufacture Covid Vaccines On its Own

The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has teamed up with two private pharmaceutical companies in Brazil and Argentina to help Latin America manufacture on its own all the vaccines it needs to deal with the COVIDRead more

Nearshore Forum

OECD Tax Change Impact
Monsterrat Colín, tax specialist, explains how the OECD's global corporate tax reform will impact the Nearshore.

Topics