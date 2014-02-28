Hundreds of Firms Expected in Bogota for Investment Summit

More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in Colombia’s investment summit scheduled to take place in Bogota later this month, ProColombia has announced.

The event, designed to attract foreign investment, will run for six days starting from October 20. It will be a hybrid event, meaning business representatives can participate both online and offline.

The summit will showcase the advantages and opportunities that the Andean country offers to foreign companies.

“Since August 2018 and up to August of 2021, ProColombia has supported the arrival of 598 investment projects worth around US$25.4 billion, which have resulted in over 265,000 new jobs,” the country’s investment promotion agency has claimed.

More than 300 companies from around the world will take part in the event, with President Ivan Duque agreeing to participate as keynote speaker.

The Andean country has as many as 17 free trade agreements with 65 countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Home to around 50 million people, Colombia is seeing a significant surge in foreign investment, particularly in its digital services industry in recent years.

At the event, the organizers are hoping to present 140 investment projects in sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology.