PE Firm Chryscapital Takes Control of Nearshore BPO Provider ResultsCX

Customer experience services provider ResultsCX has been acquired by India-based private equity firm Chryscapital.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ResultsCX is known for its AI-driven customer support, but it also has considerable expertise in data analytics, Contact-Center-as-a-Service, and process automation.

ResultsCX was founded as a BPO data analytics firm in 1990, but its growth began in 2015 when PE firm One Equity Partners (OEP) took control of its operations.

Soon, it purchased three BPOs in quick succession: Corporate Call Center Inc., which expanded ResultsCX’s presence in the healthcare sector; USA 800, which diversified the company’s financial and retail industry presence; and DeviceBits, which provided ResultsCX with an AI and machine learning-based customer service software platform.

Today, ResultsCX employs more than 20,000 people across 23 delivery centers, with a large majority of them based in the US. Three of its delivery centers are in Latin America: Hermosillo and Nuevo Leon in Mexico, and Tegucigalpa in Honduras.

The company is led by Chad Carlson, a BPO veteran who until a few years ago led Startek through its difficult days. He served Startek for more than seven years until the company was merged with Aegis in 2018.

“ResultsCX will benefit from ChrysCapital’s deep experience in the technology sector,” Carlson said in a statement.

“Additionally, the firm’s established global network and ability to deploy further capital in support of our business make ChrysCapital an ideal partner for ResultsCX.”

ChrysCapital is ramping up its bets on BPO, while OEP is offloading its stakes one after another. Earlier in July this year, OEP sold OneLink Holdings, a major BPO asset in its portfolio, to Webhelp.

ChrysCapital director Akshat Babbar has told Press Trust of India (PTI) that the PE firm would help ResultsCX strengthen its workforce in Mexico and expand operations to India.