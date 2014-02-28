Costa Rica Makes Vaccine Mandatory for State Workers

Costa Rica has announced a coronavirus vaccine mandate, requiring all its state workers to get vaccinated quickly.

The government has also urged private sector employers to replicate similar actions, emphasizing that vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic.

The decree comes weeks after dozens of employees at the country’s healthcare sector refused to take a jab, according to local media reports.

The authorities have, however, not clarified whether they have set any deadlines for the workers to be vaccinated.

The Central American country has outlined a step-by-step approach to deal with anti-vaxxers.

The government will first try to educate the employees about the need to get vaccinated, and later it will resort to warning and then disciplinary actions.

Even private sector employers can punish their employees in accordance with the country’s legislation and institutional regulations.

In a country of 5 million people, 300,000 work for the government. Barely 40% of Costa Ricans are fully vaccinated and 30% of the country’s residents are yet to take at least one jab.