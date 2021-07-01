Nearshore Americas
Colombia aviation
News Briefs

Colombia Begins Reconnecting Air Links as Pandemic Recedes

Narayan Ammachchi
1 hour ago
The Colombian aviation industry is back in action, with the Andean country resuming flights on 67% of the routes it suspended in 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, nearly a dozen international airlines have announced the opening of 23 new routes to Colombia so far this year.

In support of the aviation sector, the Colombian government recently slashed VAT on air tickets from 19% to 5%.

“Today we can say that 20 airlines operate connecting eight Colombian destinations with 22 countries, registering a total of 632 weekly air frequencies with an availability of more than 112,000 seats per week,” said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, an investment promotion agency.

US carrier American Airlines has decided to increase air connectivity to Colombia by 145% compared to 2019. The carrier will add more seats to the aircrafts flying from its Miami Hub to the Colombian cities of Bogota, Cali, Cartagena, and Medellin.

Low-cost carrier JetBlue has also resumed flights from New York to Bogota, and similarly Wingo has started operating Cancun -Medellin route.

JetBlue is set to resume flying between Newark and Cartagena later in August this year. Reports say that it is planning to fly Boeing 777-200 and Boeing 787-800 to Medellin and Cali.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

