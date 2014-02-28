Concentrix and VXI Global to Finance Vaccines for their Filipino Staff

BPO providers Concentrix and VXI Global have agreed to bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to their entire staff in the Philippines.

There are nearly 100,000 people working for Concentrix in the Philippines, while VXI has employed 20,000 across 11 call centers in the country.

The Philippines has not developed any vaccines on its own but has sealed a deal with British pharma giant AstraZeneca for its vaccine candidate covishield.

Concentrix says it has placed an order for 50,000 doses, while VXI says it would purchase 80,000 doses. “Concentrix has already placed an initial order for vaccines for 50,000 recipients,” Concentrix said.

“Staff wellbeing remains our top priority and is absolutely the right thing to do, and not just because of our size. We do everything we can to embrace different ways to care for our staff, and it is our honor to provide a vaccine to them completely free, should they opt to take it,” said Amit Jagga, Concentrix SVP and Philippines Country Leader, according to local news portal Inquirer.

Both BPOs have made it clear that they will not make vaccination mandatory for all their employees in the Asian country.

“We are committed to doing all we can to keep our employees safe and to keep the economy going,” said Jared Morrison, VXI’s Chief Operating Officer. “We will make these vaccinations available free to every employee in our Philippine workforce who wants it.”