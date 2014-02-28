Concentrix to Hire 1,500 Workers in Dominican Republic

American BPO giant Concentrix has announced that it would add 1,500 people to its operations in the Dominican Republic over the next three months.

The news comes as the US economy reopens following months of a partial shutdown on the back of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fremont, Calif-based provider said it is looking to recruit English-speaking graduates for its call centers in the Dominican Republic.

Concentrix runs three contact centers in DR, with all of them located in the capital city of Santo Domingo.

Thanks to its acquisition of Convergys and Indian BPO vendor Minacs, Concentrix is now a major player in DR’s contact center industry. Both Minacs and Convergys had employed hundreds of people in the Caribbean country by the time they were acquired.

The new employees will have to serve the company’s clients in English-speaking markets, particularly North America.

The BPO provider has an exclusive arm called ‘Concentrix University’ to train its new employees.

“We have a great focus on the well-being of our employees, we put great effort into developing policies and programs that contribute to the work / social life balance,” claims Emmanuel Lluberes, director of Concentrix in the Dominican Republic.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



With US$4.7 billion in annual revenue, Concentrix runs more than 200 delivery centers in more than 40 countries around the world.