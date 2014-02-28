Internet Consumption in Brazil Doubles, As Home Offices Multiply

Internet consumption has doubled in Brazil over the past year, largely due to social isolation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as remote-working.

People working from home are spending more time on apps and social networks, according to a survey conducted by Amdocs.

However, remote workers are dealing with numerous issues, ranging from cyberattacks to unreliable ICT infrastructure. A large number of respondents have expressed concern about the growing rate of internet outages in the country.

When it comes to services providers, Claro, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is offering the cheapest broadband plan.

Telcos are also sprucing up their broadband plans with attractive new services to sign up more remote workers to their network. Claro, for example, has included McAfee anti-virus software into its “Net Vírtua” plan. Other telcos are offering equipment, such as wifi routers, according to local news outlet Metropoles.com.

Some of these types of equipment come with smart features, such as parental control functionality, which allows householders to limit children’s internet usage time and block inappropriate content.

As many as 46% of Brazilian firms have adopted the remote-working model since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, according to a survey carried out by the Institute of Management Foundation (known by its abbreviation FIA).

Unlike Mexico and Peru, Brazil has not enacted a law to regulate teleworking. Reports say that its existing labor laws require companies to bear all the costs of the home office on behalf of their employees.