Peru Makes Employers Bear the Internet Cost of Remote Workers

Peru has enacted a new law to regulate remote working, making employers bear the cost of internet and technological equipment of their employees working from home.

The government says any business owner can adopt remote-working arrangements “as long as they agree to provide their workers with all the necessary technological tools to carry out the job.”

The law, however, does not specify who should bear the cost of electricity. Under the measure, employees can request to work remotely, but it does not mandate that the employer must accept all such requests.

Meanwhile, the government has made it clear that employers should not extend the working hours in the name of remote-working. Employers are also told to train their workers in occupational health and safety.

Some analysts complain that the new law could send jobs overseas, saying foreigners can now work for Peruvian firms from their home territory.

Once the law comes into force, employers need to wrap up an agreement with their staff and register it with the Ministry of Labour and Employment Promotion.