News Briefs

Globant Hints at Disclosing “Ambitious Plan” for Latin America

Narayan Ammachchi
3 hours ago
Argentinean software firm Globant has begun expanding operations to smaller and lesser-known cities of Latin America amid reports that it would soon disclose an “ambitious plan” for the region.

Over the past month, the software integrator established delivery centers in Viña del Mar, Chile, and Bariloche, in Argentina. There is no information as to how many people Globant has already hired for the new delivery centers.

In a recent interview with BNAmericas, Diego Raúl Schargorodsky, Globant’s managing director for South America, said both Viña del Mar and Bariloche are brimming with IT talent.

“In Viña del Mar and Bariloche there is IT talent to cover Argentina and Chile, as well as to export to the world,” he added.

Schargorodsky went on to hint that Globant would soon disclose an “ambitious plan” for Latin America, adding that the region is now a high growth market for Globant.

The digital services provider will hire more than 2,500 professionals in Argentina alone, where it has operations in as many as 12 cities.

Globant has employed 16,000 people across Latin America, which accounted for 24% of its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. In other words, the company is experiencing 54% growth year-on-year.

Its clients in the region include the likes of Latam Airlines, Rockwell Automation, BCI, Electronic Arts, YPF, and Santander.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

