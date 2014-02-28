Accenture to Hire 500 IT Professionals in Brazil

Accenture has launched a hunt for more than 500 home-based IT professionals in Brazil, as the global IT consultant gets ready to cash in on the growing demand for digital transformation services in Latin America’s largest economy.

The company is mainly looking for cloud specialists and software developers with deep expertise in Java, one of the important programming languages.

Accenture has offices in most Brazilian cities, including well-known cities such as Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Nova Lima, and Barueri. But, according to Brazilian media outlets citing the company’s regional Executive Director Flavia Picolo, the new hires can work from the comfort of their home, using the company’s new remote-working platform called Hoffice.

What’s more, Accenture will provide them with computing devices, in addition to broadband and electricity allowances. Remote workers will also be eligible for insurance cover, says Accenture, which has solidified its position in Brazil by acquiring two firms in recent weeks.

The new recruits will also be trained online with the help of experts working at the company’s offices elsewhere in the world.

“In addition to working at home, employees can train themselves through our training and certification programs,” stated Picolo.

Software developers have always been in high demand in Brazil, with Brasscom, the country’s IT lobby group, expecting the country to generate at least 70,000 jobs for programmers by 2024.