News Briefs

Costa Rica to Borrow $300 Million from World Bank to Revive Economy

Narayan Ammachchi
23 mins ago
Costa Rica is borrowing US$300 million of loan from the World Bank to stimulate its economy ravaged by the travel-related restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new cash will support Costa Rica to protect “people’s income and jobs from the impact” of the pandemic, the lender said in a statement.

The bank also expects Costa Rica to strengthen small and medium enterprises and reinforce fiscal sustainability and layout foundations for a strong post-pandemic recovery.

“Costa Rica has a strong health care system and the authorities promptly responded to the health emergency; nevertheless the country has experienced the largest social, economic, and physical impacts since 2020, and currently faces a third, and a severe wave of COVID-19,” stated the bank.

The news comes barely a week after lawmakers in the central American country approved a loan for US$1.8 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The tourism-dependent country saw 2 million fewer international visitors in 2020 than the year before, almost a 70% drop in demand. This dealt a severe blow to the industry that has employed more than 200,000 Costa Ricans.

The country’s economy contracted 4.5% last year, with the fiscal deficit rising to 8.7 % of GDP.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

