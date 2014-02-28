Nearshore Americas
CSS Corp Expands Operations in Barranquilla, Colombia

Global customer experience and technology consulting services provider CSS Corp has expanded its Latin American footprint with the launch of a delivery center in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia.

The Colombian office is currently staffed with barely 150 people, but the company says its headcount in the Andean country will exceed 500 over the next two years.

To begin with, all the employees will work from home and serve a regional client Ingenico, a payment services provider with operations in many Spanish- speaking countries.

The Dallas, Texas-based company launched its LatAm operations in August 2013 with the launch of a delivery center in Costa Rica, where it currently employs more than 1,000 people across three delivery centers.

“The customer service and helpdesk team of over 150 members will start by supporting the Spanish and Mexican customers of Ingenico in the initial phase, and will expand to other Spanish language countries in the near future,” says Eric Duforest, COO at WorldLine, the parent company of Ingenico.

With more than 10,000 engineers and 19 global locations, CSS Corp claims to be harnessing the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to improve customer experience.

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

