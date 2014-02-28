Panama Offers Vaccine for Free to Boost Tourism

Panama will offer AstraZeneca vaccine to foreign tourists from 1st October onwards, as part of a broader strategy aimed at boosting its tourism sector, a major pillar of the country’s economy.

Foreigners looking for vaccines will have to stay at least two nights at a hotel registered with Panama Tourism Authority.

After the first dose, tourists will have to wait for three months to get the second jab, stated the government.

Around two million foreigners visit Panama annually, with the sector accounting for 15% of the country’s economy.

Panama is looking to attract tourists from neighboring countries rather than the United States and Canada, where a large majority of residents have already been vaccinated fully.

“Panama seeks to attract tourists from Central America, the Caribbean, and South America,” reported Reuters quoting an unnamed source as saying.

No matter which country the tourists come from, they must spend at least three days in isolation upon landing in the country.

The government hopes that the initiative may revive more than 100,000 jobs in the tourism sector alone, injecting US$125 million into the country’s economy.