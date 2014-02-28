Nearshore Americas
EY Partners Digital
News Briefs

Ernst & Young Purchases Sao Paulo-based IT firm Partners Digital

Narayan Ammachchi
4 hours ago
Business advisory firm Ernst & Young (EY) has acquired Brazilian IT services provider Partners Digital in an apparent bid to strengthen its consulting role in the customer experience segment.

Partners Digital was founded as Partners Consulting in 1999 by a group of Brazilian professionals with more than 10 years of experience in IT consulting services, according to the company’s Linkedin profile.

Initially, Partners’ aim was to serve the ERP market, more specifically the SAP R / 3 System. It has around 100 employees spread across its offices in Sao Paulo and Porto Salvo, Portugal.

EY has not disclosed what it paid for the acquisition, nor is there information as to who are its clients in Brazil.

“The purchase also strengthens the current partnership with SAP, optimizing the delivery of services based on the SAP C4Hana platform,” EY stated in a press release.

Its offerings include, in addition to the implementation of solutions from SAP, IT support, analytics, and data marketing management.

“SAP is a strategic alliance for us at EY and incorporating the capabilities of Digital Partners into our portfolio of services reaffirms our commitment to continue growing in Chile and the rest of Latin America”, says Ángel Izurieta, partner of Technology Consulting at EY Chile.

The news comes barely weeks after EY partnered with ASAPP that offers to help contact centers use artificial intelligence (AI) to transform customer experience (CX) interactions.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

