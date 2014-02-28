GlobalLogic Acquires ECS Group for Cloud Solutions

Product engineering firm GlobalLogic has agreed to acquire British IT consultancy ECS Group in a deal that will help it gain a wider foothold in the cloud computing market.

London-based ECS develops solutions for data analytics and customer experience, with most of its customers representing the banking and financial services sector.

With more than 600 employees, ECS focuses more on cloud technology and is a partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Europe.

“ECS brings to GlobalLogic a highly regarded proficiency in cloud architecture and advisory services as well as expertise in leading cloud platforms,” stated GlobalLogic in a press release.

While retail banks are its major customers, ECS also works with clients in other industries, such as telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

“ECS’s expertise in complex cloud services, its strong position and presence in the UK, and the company’s heritage in regulated industries such as financial services are all valuable additions to GlobalLogic,” says Shashank Samant, CEO of GlobalLogic.

Even after closing the deal, ECS will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff.

“The demand for digital engineering and cloud services continues to grow at an accelerated pace,” said Mark Farrington, CEO of ECS, adding that GlobalLogic will pave the way for ECS to go global.