Evonik Expands in Costa Rica to Provide Tech Support Services

Evonik has begun hiring technology professionals in Costa Rica, as the German multinational pushes ahead with a plan to use the Central American country for providing technical support services to its operations across Latin America.

The specialty chemicals producer says it is looking for bilingual or multilingual (English, Spanish and Portuguese) engineering graduates.

All the new hires will be based at its shared services center, which the company established in San Jose in 2016.

Gabriela Ortiz, Evonik’s General Manager in Costa Rica, stated in a press release that the company would take on board at least 16 technology professionals by the end of this year.

“Since 2016, Evonik has grown steadily in Costa Rica evidencing the strong commitment and trust that multinational companies have in our country,” says Duayner Salas, Costa Rica’s Vice Minister of Foreign Trade.

Evonik has more than 32,000 employees globally, but it is not clear as to how many of them are working in Costa Rica. The German company reported US$2.58 billion in net profit last year.

“Evonik diversified its service portfolio towards information technologies to provide support in the Americas,” said Jorge Sequeira Picado, Managing Director of CINDE, Costa Rica’s investment promotion agency. “This will imply the hiring of more staff and the generation of more formal jobs in a sector that at the end of 2019 boasted more than 72,000 positions.”