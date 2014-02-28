Nearshore Americas
google Africa
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Google Sets Aside $1 Billion for Africa’s Digital Transformation

Narayan Ammachchi
1 day ago
Add comment

Search engine giant Google has pledged to invest US$1 billion in Africa over the next five years as part of a broader plan aimed at helping the continent undergo digital transformation.

Google has now launched a fund to invest as much as $50 million in African startups. The chosen entrepreneurs will get technology tools as well as skill training directly from Google employees.

The Silicon Valley firm has told Reuters that it is looking to invest in startups in lucrative sectors such as financial technology and e-commerce.

In addition, Google has set aside $10 million to lend low-interest loans to small entrepreneurs in countries including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

This is the search engine giant’s second major attempt to help Africa benefit from the World Wide Web and transformative technology solutions.

Google is building a fiber optic cable network connecting Africa with Europe. The network is likely to go live soon. The submarine cable is expected to increase network speed by 20 fold while pushing down internet prices by more than 21% across the region.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Comdata Colombia

Comdata to Create 800 jobs in Colombia

Comdata Group is reportedly adding 800 people to its payroll in Colombia, with reports suggesting that the Italian BPO provider may soon expand operations to Risaralda as well. The new hiring will take the company’sRead more

Nearshore Forum

OECD Tax Change Impact
Monsterrat Colín, tax specialist, explains how the OECD's global corporate tax reform will impact the Nearshore.

Topics