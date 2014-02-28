Comdata to Create 800 jobs in Colombia

Comdata Group is reportedly adding 800 people to its payroll in Colombia, with reports suggesting that the Italian BPO provider may soon expand operations to Risaralda as well.

The new hiring will take the company’s total headcount in the Andean country to close to 9,000, making it one of the largest private-sector employers in the country.

“Comdata, like the rest of the BPO sector, is the gateway to the world of work for thousands of young people in Colombia,” reported local news outlet La Republica quoting Carolina Castaño, Comdata’s director for Spain and Latin America, as saying.

Comdata grew into a major BPO provider in Colombia in 2020 when it acquired a local rival Digitex Servicios. Thanks to this acquisition, today Colombia accounts for 70% of its revenue in Latin America.

Comdata runs delivery centers in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Peru, and Chile as well. In Colombia, its offices are located in Manizales, Armenia, Ibagué, Medellín, and Bogotá.

“This is an industry that currently employs more than 600,000 people, and at Comdata, we want to continue contributing our grain of sand to the recovery of the country,” Castaño added.

The BPO industry has turned out to be a major generator of jobs in Colombia, where unemployment stood at 12% in 2020. Despite the pandemic, the industry created more than 20,000 jobs last year.