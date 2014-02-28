Google Re-designs its Office for the Pandemic Era

Google has begun redesigning its office for its employees who have got used to working from home.

The search engine giant has outfitted its new office with movable furniture and inflatable walls, helping employees to abide by social distancing measures while collaborating with their remotely-working colleagues.

It has also unveiled a new meeting room called “campfire”, which will bring both physical and virtual employees together.

The hybrid office model includes setting up tents on lawns and parking lots. Around 10% of the company’s offices globally will be reshaped over the next year, according to the New York Times.

In an email to his colleagues, the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai said the goal is to make working “flexible” for the employees.

Moreover, the Silicon Valley firm is talking about allowing more of its employees to work from home, with 20% of the employees expected to work remotely forever.

All employees can now choose to work from home for at least two days a week. In addition, it has allowed its employees to work from any location, or country, for up to four weeks a year.

“Going forward, Googlers will be able to temporarily work from a location other than their main office for up to 4 weeks per year (with manager approval). The goal here is to give everyone more flexibility around summer and holiday travel,” Pichai added.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



If more global firms followed suit, digital nomadism will grow into a separate industry, say analysts.