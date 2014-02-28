Infographic: A Beginner’s Guide to Nearshore Investment

The outlook for economic growth in Latin America has darkened, and unease around global economic turmoil is strangling investment in the region’s startup ecosystem. Yet, nearshore investment hasn’t lost any of its shine in the eyes of foreign investors. Regional tech hiring is booming; more and more companies are setting up nearshore delivery centers; and the Latin American IT services market is expected to surpass the US$33 billion mark by 2025.

A rising tide of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and even foreign governments are discovering the potential that lies within the region, especially as the economic landscape grows complicated even for the strongest players.

For the benefit of those interested in the region, NSAM provides the following infographic outlining the most revelant points to consider before jumping into Nearshore investment.

Bear in mind that the following guide is not comprehensive. The region, like any other, is diverse and complicated. As such, it recquires a deeper look into each country, as well as a finer understanding of the dynamics between them. For those interested in taking a deeper look into the region, NSAM also provides useful information and analysis.