Nearshore Americas
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
Analysis

Infographic: A Beginner’s Guide to Nearshore Investment

Cesar Cantu
7 hours ago
Add comment

The outlook for economic growth in Latin America has darkened, and unease around global economic turmoil is strangling investment in the region’s startup ecosystem. Yet, nearshore investment hasn’t lost any of its shine in the eyes of foreign investors. Regional tech hiring is  booming; more and more companies are setting up nearshore delivery centers; and the Latin American IT services market is expected to surpass the US$33 billion mark by 2025.

A rising tide of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and even foreign governments are discovering the potential that lies within the region, especially as the economic landscape grows complicated even for the strongest players.

For the benefit of those interested in the region, NSAM provides the following infographic outlining the most revelant points to consider before jumping into Nearshore investment.

Bear in mind that the following guide is not comprehensive. The region, like any other, is diverse and complicated. As such, it recquires a deeper look into each country, as well as a finer understanding of the dynamics between them. For those interested in taking a deeper look into the region, NSAM also provides useful information and analysis.

nearshore investment guide
nearshore investment guide

Cesar Cantu

Cesar is the Managing Editor of Nearshore Americas. He's a journalist based in Mexico City, with experience covering foreign trade policy, agribusiness and the food industry in Mexico and Latin America.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

webhelp webhelp's

Webhelp’s Aggressive Mexico Expansion Begins in Mérida

The Merida sun shines strong and bright against the crystal structure of Torre Indico, Webhelp’s latest project in the city and the first step in what aims to be an agressive plan of expansión in the Mexican marketRead more

call center call centers

Wages in US-Based Call Centers Finally Set to Cool Down

After a couple years of pandemic-related pressures, will US-based call centers finally catch a break? The customer service industry has not been exempt from the constant poundings provided by inflation over the past fewRead more

Nearshore Forum

A Brilliant DR Native Tackles “Opaque” Procurement in Government
Glass CEO Paola Santana speaks about using tech to transform government transparency

Topics