Investment Firm Brookfield Takes Control of Everise

Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc has acquired a majority stake in BPO provider Everise, which runs a mega contact center in Guatemala.

Brookefield has not disclosed what it paid for the acquisition, but Canadian media outlets have put the price at US$450 million.

Singapore-based equity investor Everstone established Everise in 2016 following its acquisition of C3. It named Sudhir Agarwal, a BPO industry veteran who was then running Sunrise BPO, as the chief executive officer.

Agarwal has remained on the driver’s seat even to this day. Reports say he will continue to lead the company even after the closure of the deal.

Everise has employed more than 10,000 employees across 12 delivery centers around the world. It offers a string of customer experience solutions and digital services, with US healthcare providers and tech startups being its major clients.

The BPO provider claims that all its call center agents are supported by artificial intelligence. In early 2018, it developed an omnichannel customer service solution by leveraging the power of AI.

“Everise is a case study for transforming an old-world business into a next-generation customer experience platform,” says Sameer Sain, Co-founder, and CEO of Everstone.

Everstone has several IT/BPO providers in its portfolio. It owns significant stakes in Servion, an India-based customer experience (CX) solutions provider, and also in Omega Healthcare, an offshore revenue cycle management business servicing the US healthcare industry.